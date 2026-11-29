MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. US Starlink and Starshield satellite services remain the main primary technological advantage of the Ukrainian armed forces, and shutting them down would instantly deprive Kiev of that critical support, a French military expert and a former French Army paratrooper officer, Xavier Moreau, told TASS.

Earlier, Kyiv Independent reported with reference to high-ranking Ukrainian military officers, that restrictions on Starshield satellite services used by Kiev troops have led to heavy drone losses and cancellation of several operations.

"Ukraine’s strength today lies in specific weapons systems, particularly everything linked to Starlink and Starshield. This gives Ukraine a major advantage, but it is completely out of Ukraine’s hands," Moreau said. "At the end of the day, if Elon Musk cuts off access, that’s it, it’s over."

He also said that Kiev’s own domestic missile projects are mostly declarative. In the expert’s words, missiles that are being presented as Ukrainian-made are either modified British designs or outdated Soviet technology, with their guidance provided by US satellites.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said the Ukrainian armed forces had also faced difficulties intercepting drones due to ongoing issues with access to Starshield. In mid-November, Zelensky claimed that the Ukrainian armed forces’ access to Starshield had been restricted for five days. In October, Kiev also complained about speed limitations when using Starshield. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he was unaware of any restrictions on access to the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine.