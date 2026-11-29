MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. More than eighty drones were destroyed when thwarting the night attack against the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max.

"More than 80 drones were destroyed the past night in the city of Novoshakhtinsk and in eight districts of the region when thwarting an air attack in the Rostov Region," the governor wrote.

Air defenses also downed 65 Ukrainian drones in the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha informed on Max.

"Yesterday evening and this night, air defenses destroyed 65 drones over the territory of the Kaluga Region. Operational teams are working on the sites," he said.