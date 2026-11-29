MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Russian servicemen delivered strikes against plants, logistical and transport facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation made strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against industrial plants, logistical and transport facilities and marine vessels used in interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said.

The Russian army also hit the Mirs logistics facility in the Odessa Region, "used to store and distribute military products for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry added.