MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost around 1,160 servicemen over the past day in the Special Military Operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 180 troops in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, and up to 220 - in the Battlegroup West’s zone.

Ukraine lost over 175 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup South, up to 350 - in the zone of the Battlegroup Center, and up to 200 and 30 troops respectively in responsibility zones of Russian Battlegroups East and Dnieper.