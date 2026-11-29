MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Motorists are interested in the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) connectivity along Avtodor highways, and the state-owned company is awaiting relevant decisions from the Russian Ministry of Digital Development to implement it, Victoria Erkenova, Deputy CEO of Avtodor for Intelligent Transport Systems and Digitalization, told TASS in an interview during Transport Week forum.

"All of our roads are covered by communications. There is demand for 5G deployment, but here we are awaiting the relevant decisions from the Ministry of Digital Development," she said.

At the same time, the capacity for cellular network expansion is built into Avtodor highways right from the construction stage, Erkenova noted. The state-owned company has long been incorporating the necessary engineering infrastructure for telecom operators.