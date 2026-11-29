GENEVA, November 29. /TASS/. World Aquatics decided to transfer two tournaments from Canada due to the country's government stance on denying visas to Russian athletes, the organization's press service said.

Canada was scheduled to host stages of the Diving World Cup (February 25-28) and the Artistic Swimming World Cup (April 29-May 1). The first tournament has been moved to Mexico, while the second has been removed from the calendar until a new host venue is selected.

"World Aquatics remains committed to fostering inclusive and universally accessible international competition free from political intervention. World Aquatics appreciates the constructive engagement of Aquatics Canada and its member federations throughout this process. We value our longstanding hosting relationship with Canada and look forward to returning to Canada for future World Aquatics events," the press service said.

Earlier, Canadian authorities announced that they would deny visas to Russian athletes for the World Junior Championships, which will take place in late 2026 and early 2027. Furthermore, the government intends to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in tournaments on Canadian soil where they are permitted to participate with national symbols. World Aquatics lifted restrictions on Russian athletes in April 2026.