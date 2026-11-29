NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. Co-founder and vocalist of the American rock band The Beach Boys, Mike Love, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85, TMZ web portal reported, citing sources.

According to the outlet, the musician contracted COVID-19 last year and had been battling its lingering effects.

The Beach Boys was founded in Los Angeles in 1961 by Mike Love together with brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, as well as their childhood friend Al Jardine. Over the course of their career, the band released 29 studio albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.