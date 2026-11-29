MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Restoring relations between Russia and France depends on Paris, which provoked the current crisis, Alexey Meshkov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Russian Ambassador to France, said in an interview with TASS.

"This depends on the French side, because they brought about the crisis in our relations. Of course, prior to 2022, we had the closest possible ties: there were visits by our president [Vladimir Putin] to France and visits by President [of France Emmanuel] Macron to Russia. Ministers, the Chairman of the State Duma, and the Patriarch paid official visits to France -- in other words, relations were developing very dynamically. However, Paris made this decision; we have never refused interactions," Meshkov said.

France will hold presidential elections in 2027. "However, it is too early to predict what course the future government will take," the senator noted.