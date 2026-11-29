MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Net gas withdrawals (the net difference between the volume of gas withdrawn and injected) from Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities during the first month of the heating season was over 10 billion cubic meters and approached an all-time record, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Over the 31-day period, net withdrawals remain 43% above the five-year average, though they are slightly lower than in the 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 heating seasons. In terms of net withdrawals, European countries have already used up 19.5% of the 51.2 billion cubic meters of gas they injected over the summer ahead of the cold weather.

Europe entered the heating season with record-low gas reserves. One month after UGS facilities reached their autumn filling peak (74.96%), total withdrawals exceed the five-year average by one-third. Since the start of the heating season on October 28, Europe has withdrawn nearly 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas from storage - an all-time record for the first month of the autumn-winter period since records began.

With the arrival of the first severe cold spell in late November, EU countries sharply increased daily withdrawals, setting all-time daily records for November 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27. Overall, cumulative withdrawals from November 1 to 27 reached a historic high of 10.7 billion cubic meters.

As of November 27, Europe’s UGS facilities were 65.97% full (18.7 percentage points below the five-year average for this date), compared to 76.4% a year earlier. This remains the lowest level for this date since record-keeping began in 2011. EU storage facilities currently hold approximately 72.2 billion cubic meters of gas - 12.1 billion cubic meters less than last year's stockpiles and the lowest level since 2013.

In line with European Commission requirements, EU member states must ensure their storage facilities are 90% full between October 1 and December 1 each year, with a 10% flexibility allowance in the event of challenging filling conditions. Accordingly, net injections into European storage ahead of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter season needed to reach at least 68 billion cubic meters to meet the filling target.