MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian troops have established control over Kolomiytsy settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Battlegroup East units established control over Kolomiytsy settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region as a result of active actions," the ministry said.

Russian servicemen cleared more than 400 structures when liberating Kolomiytsy settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian law enforcement agencies said.

"When fighting for the settlement, Trans-Baikal [fighters] mopped up over 400 structures and inflicted significant losses to the enemy, having destroyed over two platoons of manpower from the 82nd detached air assault brigade, five armored combat vehicles, more than twelve vehicles, thirteen unmanned ground vehicles, and about 30 six-rotor drones," the authorities said. Control over the settlement was established in long and heavy fighting, they noted.

Liberation of Kolomiytsy settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region will make it possible to create a foothold for further advancement of troops, the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Establishing control over this settlement makes it possible to gain a foothold for further advancement inside the Dnepropetrovsk Region and ensure pressure on defending lines of the adversary," they said.