MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed three launchers of the Neptune antiship missile system and hit various military installations of Ukraine in 146 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Tactical aviation strike drones, rocket troops and artillery of battlegroups of the Russian Federation Armed Forces destroyed three launchers of the Neptune antiship missile system and hit power infrastructure facilities used in interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said.

The Russian Armed Forces also engaged "assembly workshops, storage and launch sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, military airfields and temporary stationing points of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries in 146 areas," the ministry added.