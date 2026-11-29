MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s "sober analysis" that stability in Europe is only possible through confrontation with Russia raises the question of whether the statement was made while sober, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Here one might ask whether this was said in a sober state. I don't know. <...> Hearing such remarks from a foreign minister is, to say the least, unusual," Ushakov said.

"Peace and stability in Europe are possible only against Russia and not together with Russia," Wadephul said earlier and called his opinion "the sober analysis.".