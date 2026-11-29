MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The GigaChat neural network has "matured" significantly over the past year and is helping Direct Line organizers avoid "drowning" in the questions submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"No, we won't drown [in the incoming Direct Line questions]. Technology is helping us; GigaChat is helping. Indeed, it has matured a great deal over the past year," Peskov said.

Many pressing questions are coming to the Direct Line, the Kremlin Spokesman said. "Indeed, there are many such tough questions requiring immediate response," he added.