MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian ministries are creating special teams to solve issues of citizens asking questions for the Direct Line with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"There is an agreement with the whole range of ministries - such practice was launched last year with the Ministry of Health — which create a special ‘response’ team during Direct Line preparations, and they take measures without waiting for the Direct Line," Peskov said.

The Direct Line with the Russian President helps to create a system enabling to solve questions of citizens, the Kremlin Spokesman noted.

"It is very difficult to solve questions of every citizen all year round. The task of the authorities is not to solve manually issues of every citizen but create a system enabling these problems to be solved," Peskov added.