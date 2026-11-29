MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Domestic tank manufacturers have set a course toward digital solutions, artificial intelligence, and the robotization of combat vehicles, and this is already a steady trend, CEO of Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) Alexander Potapov said on the air with Zvezda television.

"Many of our groundwork developments and designs already hold the potential for incorporating certain elements of artificial intelligence, robotic systems, and unmanned tanks in the future. And I believe this trend has already taken shape and will only continue to grow," he said.

New developments of UVZ are built on a digital approach, the chief executive said. "Of course, they must be crewed, and certainly, they must also be robotic. It is always easier to transition to robotization when you already operate in a digital environment. Therefore, what is happening right now - the new developments, these are fundamentally based on a digital approach and digital solutions," the CEO added.