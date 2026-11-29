TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/.The US dollar exchange rate on Iran's open currency market hit 3 mln rials for the first time on Sunday and reached a record high value of 3,047,000 rials during trading, according to data from the TGJU website, which tracks quotes on the Iranian market.

The rial slightly recovered later as the dollar was trading at 2,989,808 rials. The official exchange rate stands at roughly 1.96 mln rials per dollar, TGJU said.

Over the past week, the dollar gained nearly 12% on the open market; over the past six months, it surged by 71%; and over the past year, it skyrocketed by 158% up from about 1.16 mln rials on November 29, 2025.

The Iranian currency is rapidly depreciating amid the war with the United States and Israel, which began on February 28, and the naval blockade of Iranian ports.