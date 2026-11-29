BAKU, November 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $3.008 bln in January-October 2026, which is more than 1.4 times lower than in the same period last year, according to figures posted on the website of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and analyzed by TASS.

In January-October 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.152 bln, which means it fell by 27.6%, or more than 1.4 times year-on-year.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $1.02 bln in ten months of 2026 (up by 4.5%), while imports from Russia totaled $1.998 bln compared to $3.176 bln in the same period in 2025 (down by 37.4%), according to figures provided by the customs service.

Russia ranked fifth among Azerbaijan's trading partners in January-October after Italy, Turkey, China and the United Kingdom, according to the report. In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $4.92 bln, an increase by 2.5% compared with the previous year.