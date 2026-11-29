BELGRADE, November 29. /TASS/. More than 60 people were injured in clashes between Albanian police and anti-government protestors on Albania’s Independence Day on November 28, the ATA news agency reported citing the health ministry.

Thus, among the 61 people who sought medical care were 25 police officers, six journalists, and a parliament member. Saturday’s protests in downtown Tirana, timed to coincide with the country’s Independence Day, ended in riots. Protesters demanding the resignation of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama threw stones and fireworks at the police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas. Sixteen protesters were reportedly detained.

Protests in Albania have been ongoing for more than 170 days, with protestors criticizing the prime minister’s policies and opposing a government-backed resort development in the protected area of Vjosa-Narta along the country's Adriatic coast. Since mid-October, rallies have periodically escalated into clashes between police and activists, as well as attempts to storm government buildings.

Earlier, Albania’s Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime launched a probe into amendments to the status of this national park that Affinity Partners, the investment firm owned by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, wants to turn into an eco-resort. The project threatens the uninhabited island of Sazan in southern Albania and several hundred hectares of protected landscape there.