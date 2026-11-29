TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no right to demand access to Iranian nuclear sites that have been attacked until it condemns the strikes against them, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

"All of our facilities, regardless of their location, were under the Agency's control. Until the Agency is ready to condemn the military strikes, it cannot demand <...> it be allowed to conduct inspections at facilities that are under threat and subject to attacks," Iranian state television quoted him as saying.

According to Eslami, Iran built its nuclear facilities underground not for the sake of secrecy, but because of their vulnerability and the aggression the country has been facing in various forms from the United States and Israel over the past 30 years.