MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia is supplying armament and technologies required to support national security to Myanmar and this help is very significant for the country, President Ming Aung Hlaing said on the air with Zvezda television.

"Russia is providing us with everything it can, everything needed for the national defense. This is armament, these are technologies, and this is very helpful for our small country," the president said, commenting on supplies of Russian T-90 tanks to the Armed Forces of Myanmar.

Myanmar is proactively buying weapons to support national security, the head of state said. "These tanks are being used in Russia long since and they have a good history. They will be very efficient for our Army," the president added.