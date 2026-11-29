MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held in late January of early February 2027, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to the agreement of December 10, 2016, and confirmed the authority of the Ministerial Committee, which includes 11 countries, so that we could meet more frequently, once every two months. The next meeting will take place in late January or early February," he told Vesti after the ministerial meeting.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets once every two months. It does not have the authority to make decisions regarding oil production levels, with its role being limited to monitoring compliance with the OPEC+ deal and analyzing market conditions. It can, however, recommend decisions regarding oil production to the alliance, though, recently, the committee has not issued any recommendations.