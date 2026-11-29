MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The seven OPEC+ nations will not hold separate meetings any longer, continuing work in the format of ministerial meetings, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"There were indeed three meetings today. These included a ministerial meeting, an OPEC+ meeting (and a meeting of the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee - TASS). Prior to that, we held a video conference to discuss the fact that the voluntary production cuts that were adopted in 2023-2024, totaling 3.8 million barrels per day <...>, have been fully restored, but gradually," he told Vesti after the OPEC+ meeting.

"Since the restoration has already been completed in full, we have agreed that this format will cease to operate and that work will continue through ministerial meetings," he added.