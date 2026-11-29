MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The seven OPEC+ nations, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, have expressed concern over attacks on energy infrastructure, which add to the market volatility, OPEC said after their virtual meeting.

"The countries also expressed concern regarding attacks on energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy assets to full capacity is both costly and takes a long time, thereby affecting overall supply availability. Accordingly, the seven countries stressed that any actions undermining energy supply security, whether through attacks on infrastructure or disruption of international maritime routes, increase market volatility and weaken the collective efforts under the DoC (Declaration of Cooperation - TASS) to support market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy," it said.

Apart from that, they noted that continuing disruptions in energy supplies, as well as high transportation and insurance costs, which remain at an unprecedentedly high level, exceeding one-third of the cost of the commodity value, are hindering the timely and efficient movement of crude oil and petroleum products, creating additional inflationary pressure on the global economy.

The seven countries emphasized "the critical importance of safeguarding international maritime routes to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy."

"The countries will continue to monitor the situation and engage with affected governments, including producing and consuming countries, as well as industry stakeholders and relevant international organizations, including the IEF and the IEA, to improve global shipping conditions," OPEC added.