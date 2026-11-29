MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has described the OPEC+ ministerial meeting as very positive, with the parties discussing the results of the agreement's implementation and the situation on global markets.

"The meeting was very positive. We discussed the results of the agreement’s implementation and the situation on global markets. We also discussed in detail the work, which began back in 2025, to assess the maximum production capacities of the parties to the agreement," he told Vesti after the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

Following the meeting, ministers from the OPEC+ member countries endorsed the outcome of the Maximum Sustainable Production Capacity (MSC) assessment as a benchmark for determining quotas for 2027, noting that a number of OPEC+ member countries had requested additional consultations with experts, which are to be completed by the end of March, according to an OPEC statement following the ministerial meeting of OPEC+ member countries.

It is noted that a decision on OPEC+ oil production levels will be made at a ministerial meeting to be held on June 6, or earlier if market conditions permit.