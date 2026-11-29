PARIS, November 29. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has acknowledged that it would be impossible to recover the funds provided by the European Union to Ukraine in the form of loans, Florian Philippot, a candidate in the 2027 French presidential election and leader of The Patriots party, said.

"In a single short sentence, Ursula von der Leyen admitted that Ukraine will never repay the tens of billions of euros, and eventually the hundreds of billions, that we are giving them!" he wrote on X, commenting on the European Commission president’s statement where she noted that Ukraine will have to return the funds it received only after Russia pays for the damage allegedly caused during the conflict.

Moscow, in his words, will never pay what the European Commission demands, and, consequently, Kiev will not return the funds provided to it by Brussels.

On Wednesday, speaking at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said the European Union had already spent 235 billion euros on Ukraine since the start of the conflict, adding that this was not enough and that the European Commission wanted to urgently increase funding for Kiev.

The Russian side has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to the Kiev regime only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.