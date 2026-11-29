ANKARA, November 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian kamikaze drone reportedly crashed in Turkey’s northeastern Rize Province, the ANKA agency said, citing the province’s administration.

"At about 1:30 a.m. local time on November 29, 2026, following a report of a drone crash in the Cayeli District of Rize Province, search operations and a survey of the area were initiated. The probe established that the crashed object was a Ukrainian-made FP-1 kamikaze drone manufactured by Fire Point," it said.

According to the authorities, the drone exploded while falling down, breaking windows in a nearby building. "No casualties were reported," it said.