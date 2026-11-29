MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev believes that conservatives should not use taxpayer funds to finance a platform designed to repair the damage caused by USAID.

"If the left believes USAID’s approach to global narrative control and censorship is OK, should conservatives use taxpayer funds to fund a traditional values narrative platform correcting USAID damage? Unfortunately, no--and that shows the left’s "no limits" structural advantage," he wrote on X, commenting on US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s post saying that USAID bought thousands of journalists with American taxpayers’ money.

The Washington administration effectively suspended operations of the US Agency for International Development, which had been used to implement US foreign policy and served as a tool for exerting influence on other countries.