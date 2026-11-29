MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The seven OPEC+ nations will not hold separate meetings any longer, continuing work in the format of ministerial meetings, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"There were indeed three meetings today. These included a ministerial meeting, an OPEC+ meeting (and a meeting of the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee - TASS). Prior to that, we held a video conference to discuss the fact that the voluntary production cuts that were adopted in 2023-2024, totaling 3.8 million barrels per day <...>, have been fully restored, but gradually," he told Vesti after the OPEC+ meeting.

"Since the restoration has already been completed in full, we have agreed that this format will cease to operate and that work will continue through ministerial meetings," he added.

According to earlier reports, the eight OPEC+ nations (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and the UAE) began gradually returning previously cut barrels to the market in April 2025. The group fully exited its voluntary 2.2 million barrels per day cuts in September 2025, a year earlier than originally planned. The OPEC+ countries began gradually phasing out another 1.65 million barrels per day production cut in October 2025.

The format has operated as a "seven" since May 1, 2026, following the UAE’s exit from OPEC and OPEC+. The countries completed their exit from the voluntary 1.65 million barrels per day oil production cut in September. The first stage of voluntary cuts had already been phased out in September 2025. As a result, the OPEC+ "volunteers" have fully completed their exit from the cycle of self-imposed oil production cuts, returning the previously withheld 3.85 million barrels per day to the market.

All OPEC+ countries will now operate under previously approved quotas without additional restrictions through the end of 2026, with the total permitted production of the agreement’s participating countries under the quotas set at 36.206 million barrels per day.