MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Following their meeting, ministers from the OPEC+ member countries endorsed the results of Maximum Sustainable Production Capacity (MSC) assessment as a benchmark for determining quotas for 2027, OPEC said after the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

According to the press released, several member countries requested additional consultations with experts, which are to be completed by the end of March. A decision on OPEC+ oil production levels will be made at a ministerial meeting to be held on June 6, or earlier if market conditions permit.

It was also agreed to hold OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meetings once every two months.

The participating countries also endorsed "the Charter of Cooperation (CoC) 2027 Calendar developed by OPEC Secretariat, including the selected studies, to achieve the objectives of the Charter of Cooperation (CoC), to start in January 2027."

The Next ministerial meeting will be held on June 6.