TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/. Iran's plan, which would allow for the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the start of negotiations with the United States on a final agreement, is still on the table, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"This plan can yield results quickly: the Strait of Hormuz will be opened, and negotiations will begin to reach a final agreement, provided that our demands are met," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, there are currently no new developments in the negotiating process worth reporting. He said that the plan is fully grounded and balanced, since it takes into account both Iran’s demands and the opposing side’s position. "I have repeatedly said that our demands are neither strange nor new; all of them have been put forward this way or another in the past and the signature of Mr. [US President Donald] Trump is under many of them," he said.