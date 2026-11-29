MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia wants peace and its President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on resolving the Ukrainian conflict and is open to contacts, including with the Europeans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Does Russia want peace? Yes, Russia wants peace. President Putin is open to talks, open to contacts, open to contacts with the Europeans," he told TV Channel One.

The European have said that they don’t want to talk to Russia in the bilateral format as they are ready only for a trilateral format of talks with Moscow, Dmitry Peskov said. "Just today, we received news that the Europeans have said they do not want to hold bilateral talks with the Russians and want to engage only in trilateral [negotiations]," he told TV Channel One.

Moscow continues contacts with Washington on issues of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Russian presidential press secretary said. "We continue our contacts with the Americans," he told TV Channel One, commenting on the topics of Ukrainian settlement.