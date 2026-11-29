MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue implementing humanitarian initiatives together with Ukraine, following the example of the Alyoshki mission, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are ready to continue implementing initiatives with the Ukrainians on the humanitarian track, as it was done in Alyoshki," he told TV Channel One.

Earlier, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a US First Lady Melania Trump-mediated ceasefire in Alyoshki to carry out a humanitarian operation. The ceasefire in the area came into force at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (1:00 a.m. GMT) on October 27 to prepare and conduct the humanitarian operation in the city. A humanitarian mission was carried out on October 30. Several dozen tons of humanitarian aid - food, hygiene and sanitation products, fuels for power generators, and other daily essentials - were handed out to the city residents. All those willing to leave the city were given the opportunity to evacuate either to Russia or to Ukraine.