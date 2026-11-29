MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Europeans have no intention to help settle the situation in Ukraine, instead, they are planning to deploy their own troops to Ukrainian territory, thereby keeping the root causes of this conflict in place, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are facing some challenges. What kind of challenges? The Europeans say that as soon as a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is in sight, they will deploy their European contingent there. That’s exactly why the special military operation began," he told TV Channel One.

"In other words, it turns out that the Europeans are saying: we will participate in your trilateral format, turning it into a four-lateral format, but at the same time we will continue our provocations and our policy of continuing the war. In other words, we will not contribute to resolving the problems that caused this war. On the contrary, we will see to it that all these causes remain in place," he explained.