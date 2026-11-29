YEREVAN, November 29. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he is ready to step down and call parliamentary elections, if the opposition doesn’t support the draft of the country’s new constitution.

"If [the opposition] does not vote decisively (to put the issue of a new constitution to a referendum - TASS), then we will hold snap elections. I will resign in that case. But not to leave office, rather because of these circumstances (to create the conditions for new elections and to participate in them - TASS)," he told Public Television.

On November 23, Armenia released the draft of the country’s new constitution. The document does not mention the untouchable preamble regarding the Declaration of Independence, which refers to the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the pursuit of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. In addition, provisions regulating relations between the state and the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church have been revised. The document also envisages serious changes, particularly related to the activity of political forces, issues of stripping of citizenship, and others.

After the text was made public, Pashinyan reiterated that the Declaration of Independence ws removed from the new text as it was of a "conflict nature" in an address to the nation. He again urged opposition factions not to block the submission of the draft constitution to a referendum, saying he would resign if voters reject it. Later, he clarified that his proposal did not apply to extraordinary elections that might be held before the referendum on the new constitution.

Earlier, Pashinyan identified the adoption of a new constitution, "organically connected with the citizens of Armenia," as a political objective and promised to publish the draft by the end of the year. he opposition accuses the prime minister of giving in to another Azerbaijani demand: removing the reference to the Declaration of Independence from the country’s fundamental law. The Armenian authorities reject claims that they are pursuing constitutional changes at Baku’s request.