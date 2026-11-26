MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Ukraine will face significant obstacles in initiating serial production of SCALP cruise missiles, AASM aerial bombs, and Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles under licenses from France and Italy, according to military expert and former French paratrooper Xavier Moreau.

"This is, once again, a publicity stunt," Moreau told TASS. "I seriously doubt we will ever witness the production of high-tech missiles in Ukraine."

He elaborated that the establishment of such production lines necessitates a stable energy supply - a critical challenge currently facing Ukraine. Additionally, the technologies in question are owned by private companies, and the munitions themselves incur exorbitant costs, ranging from $1 million to $2 million per unit. Moreau suggested that claims of licensed production may be a facade, serving as a pretext for delivering finished Western armaments that are then claimed to be of Ukrainian origin.

In July, following a summit in Paris involving a so-called "coalition of the willing," French President Emmanuel Macron announced discussions regarding the transfer of additional radar systems and missiles to Ukraine. He also indicated that an agreement had been reached to collaboratively license production of various armaments, including AASM guided aerial bombs, Aster 30 missiles for the SAMP/T system, and SCALP missiles.