VILNIUS, November 24. /TASS/. More than half of Latvia's residents (57%) expect the country's economic situation to deteriorate over the next three months, the LSM public broadcaster reported, citing a poll by Citadele Bank and research firm Norstat.

One in five respondents expects a sharp downturn. The share expecting economic conditions to remain stable fell from 50% in July to 36% in October, while only 7% anticipate an improvement. Among young respondents, 40% expect a downturn, up 14 percentage points from July.

Pessimism was higher in neighboring Estonia and Lithuania, where 73% and 68% of respondents, respectively, expect economic conditions to worsen. These shares rose by 21 and 32 percentage points, respectively, from July.

The poll was conducted in October. The number of respondents in each country was not disclosed.