LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. Three vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) said.

"UKMTO has received a time-late report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. The verified report stated that three vessels were struck by unknown projectiles whilst transiting eastbound. The vessels continued their transits and all crew have been accounted for. Damage assessment and environmental impact unknown at present," it said.

The incident occurred late on November 23 and was marked as an "attack."