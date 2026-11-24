TEL AVIV, November 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, internal security chief of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"The IDF has eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, head of Hamas's internal security apparatus, after his predecessor was apprehended by our forces in a daring operation three months ago," he wrote on X.

Earlier, the IDF press service said that the army and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) had struck a senior Hamas member.