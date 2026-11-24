DOHA, November 24. /TASS/. Qatari mediators are continuing to facilitate contacts between the United States and Iran but will not disclose details of the negotiations until a final agreement is reached, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari said.

"As mediators, we seek to keep the discussions within the negotiating room and conduct them through direct contacts with the parties," he said at a briefing in response to a question about whether a specific framework for an agreement had been proposed. "The State of Qatar continues to hold meetings and maintain contacts between the parties to exchange views."

Al Ansari stressed that Doha would not publicly disclose either the issues on which Washington and Tehran remain divided or those on which they had reached consensus. All details would be made public only once the parties had reached a final agreement, he said.

Qatar is one of the key mediators in the indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran. On November 23, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. According to the US State Department, the two discussed ways to prevent threats and promote stability in the Middle East.

On November 22, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Washington and Tehran were continuing indirect consultations on ending the conflict. He also said he was inclined to resume strikes on Iran after the New Year if no agreement was reached with the Islamic Republic.