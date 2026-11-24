BERLIN, November 24. /TASS/. The funds provided to Kiev by Berlin have failed to secure a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, instead prolonging the conflict and leaving Germany with empty weapons depots, Michael Espendiller, budget policy spokesperson for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group, said.

"We are crossing out 12 billion euros for Ukraine [from the budget]. All this money has failed to bring about peace since the 2022 Istanbul talks, serving only to prolong the war. The result is hundreds of thousands of casualties and empty weapons depots," he pointed out during a Bundestag debate on Germany’s draft 2027 budget. "Whoever goes bankrupt is defenseless," Espendiller added.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor in Europe. Since February 24, 2022, Berlin has provided Kiev with over 45.7-billion-euro worth of humanitarian aid and some 57.8-billion-euro worth of military aid. Alongside official channels, various German private and public organizations regularly send humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly stated that arms deliveries to the Kiev regime only protract the conflict.