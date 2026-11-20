BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa is aiming for a major reduction in the European Union's next seven-year budget, with his proposal expected to be unveiled on Saturday, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, funding for regional policy could be scaled back, while agricultural subsidies are expected to remain untouched. Two diplomats said overall budget cuts could reach 40 billion euros compared to an earlier draft put forward by Ireland, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The draft of the EU’s new seven-year budget plan – drawn up by the European Commission and now being negotiated by Costa with all member states and EU institutions – envisaged increasing the overall budget, creating a dedicated defense spending line item for the first time in the bloc's history, and consequently cutting spending on agriculture and the development of depressed EU regions. All of these provisions faced public criticism from member states and various political forces. At the same time, boosting the EU's military spending draws the least pushback across the European political spectrum, with the main disputes centering on how to fund it.