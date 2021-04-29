Tajik, Kyrgyz top diplomats urge to settle border conflict peacefully

"At the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, negotiations between the foreign ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were held," he said.

DUSHANBE, April 29. /TASS/. Tajik and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers Sirodzhiddin Mukhriddin and Ruslan Kazakbayev highlighted the need to settle the conflict at the border of the two countries by diplomatic and political means, a spokesperson for the Tajik Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

As the spokesperson said, "the sides noted the need to settle this conflict by diplomatic and political means." "Negotiations of the heads of the law-enforcement agencies of both countries will shortly begin in the city of Isfara," he noted.

As the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan stressed, the Tajik side is observing the ceasefire.

On its part, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan stated following the results of the negotiations that the sides had agreed "on a complete ceasefire from 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time) and the pullout of forces to their previous positions."

On April 28, a conflict sparked between local residents of both countries near the Golovnoy water distribution point, which both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan consider as their own territory. Armed clashes erupted between servicemen of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan near the Golovnoy water distribution point on Thursday.

The Kyrgyz side claimed that the Tajik forces used machine-guns and mortars in the combat engagement. Bishkek also accused Dushanbe of an attempt to seize the water distribution point. The conflict subsequently spread to the neighboring Leilek district. Tajikistan shelled several Kyrgyz border guard posts. In retaliation, the Kyrgyz side seized a border guard post on the territory of Tajikistan.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is about 980 kilometers. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The latest meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021 and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At some sections, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between residents of the border areas.