MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The European Commission’s (EC) initiative to impose a ban on Russian athletes participating in competitions in Europe as part of sanctions could lead to the relocation of sports tournaments to other continents, Mikhail Mamiashvili, the president of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF), told TASS on Tuesday.

TASS reported earlier that the European Commission was looking at supplementing its 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions with a total ban on Russian athletes competing in the European Union, a ban on displaying any official symbols of the Russian Federation and the denial of any European funding to international sports organizations in whose competitions Russian athletes participate.

"Precedents involving the relocation of tournaments have already taken place. The issue raised by the international wrestling community is quite reasonable. I think this is the only way to preserve the global sports community," he said.

The EC’s proposal to ban Russian athletes will now be discussed by the EU countries. To come into force, the 22nd sanctions package needs to be approved by all member countries. The European Commission earlier called to do this by late December.