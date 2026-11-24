MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Skating Union (RSU) has submitted an inquiry to the International Skating Union (ISU) regarding Norway’s refusal to grant entry visas to Russian athletes, RSU President Nikolay Gulyayev told TASS on Tuesday.

Gulyayev earlier said that Norway had refused to issue visas to Russian speed skaters seeking to participate in the 2026 ISU World Cup stage in the Norwegian city of Stavanger on December 11-13.

"We have sent a request to the ISU. This concerns unequal conditions for competition. We are witnessing Russophobic sentiments along with an incomprehensible attitude," the RSU president noted.