MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Attempts by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to justify plans for accelerated military buildup by citing alleged threats from Russia, China and North Korea are unacceptable and unfounded, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"[Koizumi] justifies the need for accelerated military buildup, as he put it, by citing alleged threats from Russia, China and North Korea. We consider such statements by a high-ranking Japanese politician absolutely unfounded and inappropriate. It is perfectly clear to us that Japan’s current leadership, hiding behind various fabricated pretexts, is persistently pursuing a path toward remilitarizing the country and building up the offensive capabilities of its so-called Self-Defense Forces, while attempting to align fundamental doctrinal documents with this policy," the diplomat said, commenting on the Japanese defense minister’s statement.