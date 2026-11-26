MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Canada’s refusal to issue visas to Russian Paralympic skiers who had been cleared to compete, calling the decision cynical and describing it as a national disgrace, an outrage and a manifestation of neo-Nazism.

At a briefing, Zakharova noted that the skiers were due to compete in the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Para Cross-Country Continental Cup, held in November in Canmore, Alberta. She called the unexplained delay in processing their visas and the subsequent refusal to issue them, even after a final inquiry from the Russian Foreign Ministry, "yet another example of anti-Russian hysteria." She described the refusal as groundless.

"This is a disgrace for Canada. What they have done is utterly outrageous. This is neo-Nazism," the diplomat pointed out.