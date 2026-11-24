MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed political dialogue and trade and economic ties between the two countries with Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof ahead of the upcoming visit of Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah to Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In the context of the upcoming state visit to Russia by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam on November 24-25, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including political dialogue, trade, economic, and humanitarian ties, as well as key priorities for cooperation on international and regional platforms," the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Brunei will discuss the prospects for Russian-Bruneian relations and exchange views on international and regional issues during talks on November 25, the Kremlin press service said earlier.