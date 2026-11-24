SEOUL, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev identified economic sanctions as the main impediment to relations between Russia and South Korea, KBS broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

"Remaining sanctions and restrictive measures are the main cause of problems in bilateral relations," the Russian diplomat stated.

"We hope they will be normalized sooner rather than later, although we understand that this will be a challenging process. But we see grounds for optimism," he continued.

"Compared to Russia’s relations with other Western countries, I would say that relations with the Republic of Korea are not so much 'better' as 'less damaged.' And relations that have suffered less damage are somewhat easier to restore," Zinovyev noted.

As a practical measure to expand economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries, the Russian ambassador proposed restoring direct air traffic.

South Korea joined Western countries in imposing sanctions against Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022.