LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked several municipalities of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, injuring three civilians, regional head Leonid Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attacks on the republic’s territory, three people were wounded over the past 24 hours. Neo-Nazis struck a truck on the Belovodsk-Lugansk road section, leaving a driver injured. An enemy drone hit a milk truck in the Belokurakinsky municipal district, injuring a 46-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man," Pasechnik wrote.

According to the regional head, vehicles, civilian and energy infrastructure were targeted in seven municipalities of the republic over the past day. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath. Investigators are documenting the Ukrainian army’s crimes.