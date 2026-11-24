MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia intends to strengthen cooperation with Brazil within BRICS and the Group of Twenty after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was re-elected the country’s president, a high-ranking Russian Foreign Ministry official said.

"We have a very specific area for our cooperation. First and foremost, this involves deepening political dialogue on a bilateral basis, as well as within the United Nations, BRICS, and the Group of Twenty. We share a very similar foreign policy philosophy regarding the building of a multipolar world free from external dictates and pressure," Alexander Shchetinin, director of the ministry’s Latin America department, told journalists in reply to a TASS question.